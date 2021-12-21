‘Development activities under way at Salem, Erode railway stations’

SALEM

21 December 2021 22:47 IST

The Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee meeting of Salem Railway Division was held virtually on Monday.

A. Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, P. Sivalingam, Additional DRM, E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, M. Boopathiraja, Senior Divisional Operations Manager and other officials of Salem Division participated. Over 35 members of committee took part, a release said.

Mr. Srinivas highlighted the various achievements of the Division over the past year and the status of development at stations across the Division. He said 91 Shramik special trains were operated from the Salem Division to facilitate transport of 1.4 lakh migrant workers to their home states. Seven Oxygen Express Trains were received in the Division from where Liquid Medical Oxygen was taken to various hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr.Srinivas said development activities were under way at Salem and Erode railway stations and upgradation of passenger amenities through provision of Foot Over Bridges, lifts and escalators were being carried out at various stations.

During the meeting, D. Vijaya Ravi from Coimbatore was elected to Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee of Southern Railway from Salem Committee. Members highlighted various requirements at stations under the Division, the release said.