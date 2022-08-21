Develop service roads before taking up flyover projects, says Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee

Highways Department should develop an alternative road or re-lay the existing service road when it takes up flyover works in an area, according to Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee.

According to secretary of the Committee, M. Devendran, motorists are facing several difficulties at Koundampalayam and GN Mills as the service roads are damaged. Even ambulances are not able to use the road. With the opening of the Koundampalayam flyover, the situation has become better in that area. Yet, when there are rain, the damaged service roads turn risky. Hence, the Committee decided at its annual meeting on Sunday to appeal to the Highways Department to first lay the service road or develop a proper alternative road before starting flyover works, he said. While executing flyover projects, the adjacent service road part should be metalled early so that the stretch does not turn slushy.

The Committee also said that while pipelines are laid on the road side, the Department concerned should discuss with the Highways Department and the Highways Department should start its works - road widening, developing new road, etc - only after the water supply and drainage pipelines and cables are shifted. There should be proper co-ordination between different Departments when infrastructure projects are taken up. When road works are completed, these should not be dug up again for two or three years to lay pipelines or for any other purpose, the Committee said.

And when roads are re-laid, the scrapping of the top surface should be according to the norms prescribed and the height of the road should be maintained. The road slopes should be planned and laid to avoid water stagnation during rains. Surplus water that overflow from storm water drains should be diverted to be stored in ponds in low lying areas and treated for re-use, it said.

Further, when the Master Plan for Coimbatore region is revised, it should ensure that the greenery in the district is maintained.