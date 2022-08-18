Develop Coimbatore, Tiruppur to cater to IT sector: Karnataka Chief Minster

Karnataka Chief Minister after unveiling the statue of industrialist G. Ramaswamy Naidu in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Coimbatore and Tiruppur must be developed to cater to the Information Technology sector.

Speaking at the 'centenary year' function of industrialist G. Ramaswamy Naidu, Mr. Bommai said, "Coimbatore is a unique place. It is at the centre of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Coimbatore people are very enterprising as every home is an industry here."

The economic characteristic of each city must be recognised — like textiles in Tiruppur, industries in Coimbatore, IT in Bengaluru — and developments connected to that sector must be carried ouit, he said. He added that Coimbatore and Tiruppur are two cities which need to cater to IT sector like Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister unveiled a statue of Naidu and addressed the gathering.

Chairperson of Suguna Group Suguna Lakshminarayanasamy, Managing Director V. Lakshminarayanasamy, Directors Arun Ranganathan and Anish Lakshminarayanasamy and Managing Director of KG Group G. Ramaswamy were present on the occasion.