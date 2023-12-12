Devala residents demand closure of tar mixing factory in the Nilgiris

December 12, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

More than 200 families of Pocker Colony, Devala, have demanded the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to rescind the permission granted to a tar mixing plant, alleging that the health of local residents is being severely affected, with people living in the area suffering from a higher incidence of cancer.

The plant has been operational for over 15 years, with residents managing to get it successfully sealed in 2020, only for it to be reopened the following year.

In documents obtained by the residents through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which are available with The Hindu, it was found that the PRCC tar mixing plant did not have the permission of the Nelliyalam Municipality to set up and operate the plant till 2022, despite it being functional for over 15 years.

Abdul Harif, a resident in the locality, said that a total of ten people have died from cancer over the last few years in the immediate surroundings of the plant. “My own brother, who led the protests against the plant, died from cancer, and we believe it has something to do with the huge amounts of air pollution emanating from the plant,” he said.

Residents allege that the TNPCB gave permission to the operators of the tar mixing plant only because the operators lied stating that the nearest residents were living 500 meters away from the plant, and that there were no reserve forests nearby.

However, in 2018, the forest ranger in Devala, had recommended that the tar mixing plant be shut down, as it is 400 meters away from the Vaalavayal Reserve Forest. “The functioning of the tar mixing plant is against the spirit of all the environmental laws,” the then ranger had said in his letter to the District Forest Officer (Gudalur).

Another resident stated that there were homes built adjoining the perimeter wall of the plant, and that more than 200 families are affected by the functioning of the plant.

On Friday, December 9, residents of Devala town staged a protest demanding the closure of the tar mixing plant. Residents alleged that the protestors, including children were detained by the police till midnight, and released without providing them with food. “We have submitted a complaint to the Child Welfare Committee of the Nilgiris regarding the high-handed behaviour of the police who detained young children,” said one of the residents who requested anonymity.

On Tuesday, December 12, another protest, involving multiple political parties, who have formed the PRCC tar mixing plant opposition committee, staged a protest in Devala Bazaar, demanding the closure of the factory.

