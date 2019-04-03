Detenu escapes from Gudalur sub-jail

UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 22-year-old man, who was lodged in Gudalur sub-jail, used the rear entrance of the correction facility to make his escape on Monday morning.

Harassment case

M. Thiyagarajan, a resident of Devala in the Nilgiris, was arrested by the police on March 14, on charges of harassing a woman.

Police officials said that at around 7.20 a.m. on Monday, the officials in-charge of the sub-jail in Gudalur had left the rear entrance to the facility unlocked.

Thiyagarajan, who had been let out of his cell in the morning, reportedly noticed that the gate was unlocked, and escaped.

The officials in-charge of running the prison reported the breakout to the police only on Monday night.

Police officials said that they have registered a case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

Team formed

A special team has been formed to nab the accused.