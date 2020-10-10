‘Detection of more COVID-19 positive cases helps prevent infection spread’

COIMBATORE

10 October 2020 23:43 IST

The measures it has put in place in the city last few days has helped detect more COVID-19 positive cases, particularly that of asymptomatic persons, says the Coimbatore Corporation.

As of September 29, the city had 3,372 active COVID-19 cases. And, as of October 9, this increased to 3,673 cases. The increase in number has to do with the Corporation increasing the number of samples and taking steps for early detection of cases, says Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian.

Though the number has increased, it has helped contain the spread of the disease as can be seen from the increase in number of streets that are free of COVID-19 cases – from 5,876 streets to 5,986 streets.

This means that the Corporation has been detecting more cases. Most of the cases are of persons who show no symptoms and this detection is at a very early stage of infection, thanks to the door-to-door survey that the Corporation is carrying out, the Commissioner explains.

He says the Corporation has covered two times almost every household in the city in the door-to-door survey, aimed at identifying people with influenza-like infection or COVID-19 symptoms. On identification of such persons, the door-to-door surveyors inform the medical team concerned. The team then lifts samples for testing.

This along with fever camps has helped contain the spread, the Commissioner says and adds that very soon the city will see a reduction in number of active cases.

City Health Officer S. Raja says the Corporation conducting around 100 fever clinics a day for the last three months has also helped identify people with fever symptoms and keep a tab on people prone to infection.

And, the Corporation reverting to quarantining areas with positive cases has curtailed the movement of people within the containment zone and prevented others from entering such zones, he adds.