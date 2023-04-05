Details being collected to revise Coimbatore Master Plan, say officials

April 05, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - COIMBATORE

The district administration is collecting field-level details sought by the State government as part of the exercise to revise the Coimbatore Master Plan, according to official sources.

The officials told The Hindu on Tuesday that the State government had sought multiple, field-level data reflecting the present situation and a meeting of all departments concerned was held last week here. The details, related to Coimbatore Corporation and rural areas, will be compiled and submitted to the government by the end of this month.

Regarding the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority, the sources said the approvals were currently given by the Coimbatore Local Planning Authority and when the Government issued orders, the LPA would start functioning under the Authority.

Property developers said that there should be a meeting of all stakeholders, they should be given a specific period to update online the survey numbers according to the current land use, and provisions should be made for real time update of the land use classification changes.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the Master Plan revision works were going on for several years now and even last year, the officials said that it was in the final stage. But, the draft was yet to be finalised.

Similarly, the government notified the Coimbatore Urban Development Authority and appointed an official as its head. According to the public, the Authority has started functioning. But, it remains non-functional for all practical purposes. The Coimbatore Urban Development Authority is a necessity for Coimbatore, which is growing rapidly. The Chief Minister should intervene to make it functional at the earliest, he said.

