Despite stepped up patrolling, burglaries continue

Despite considerable increase in surveillance camera networks in residential areas and use of anti-burglary systems, housebreaks and burglaries continue to be a daily affair in Coimbatore. Of late, Coimbatore is witnessing a disturbing trend as burglars manage to break-in houses with high security features.

In one of the cases reported in the limits of Saibaba Colony police, burglars accessed a house with high security features in Bharathi Park area and took away diamond jewellery worth several lakhs.

According to the police, surveillance cameras were fitted around the house except backside through which the burglars might have accessed entry.

A similar case was reported in Coimbatore rural, too, wherein burglars broke into a house at Luna Nagar, near Kavundampalayam, and took away 134 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹15 lakh. The burglars, according to the police, sedated a dog before breaking in and took away the digital camera recorder of the surveillance system after the theft.

After a series of such burglaries reported in the district, the police suspect the role of a group wanted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

The group was reportedly operating in the three States using a car they stole from Karnataka. In order to avoid the police checking call data records using tower dump analysis, the group was said to be using WhatsApp for communication by accessing public WiFi networks.

An official from the rural police said that a special team was engaged to track the group and it camped in districts like Madurai to catch them.

E.S. Uma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said that the city police were also following the lead to track the suspected group.

In the cases of burglaries involving more quantity of jewellery and cash, burglars either accessed the houses when the inmates were away from the home for a few days or for a few hours.

“Groups involved in such burglaries usually observe the routine of the residents and strike at the right moment, when the residents are away. Keeping huge sums of money or large quantities of jewellery in houses is not a good practice when residents stay away for a long time,” said a senior police officer from Coimbatore rural.

After repeated incidents of burglaries involving large quantities of jewellery, the city police are currently advising people to follow safe practices to protect their money and valuables.

The police are now issuing advisories to public at the station-wise communal harmony meetings being conducted by the city police.

“At communal harmony meetings, we also advise participants to keep money or jewellery in locker rather than keeping them at houses. We also advise them to intimate the police when residents lock houses and stay away for work, private functions, tours etc.

The night patrol teams of the police from law and order stations will keep a watch of such houses,” said Ms. Uma.

The police are also urging residential associations to install maximum number of road-facing cameras in each police station limits and create separate control rooms for them for station-wise monitoring.

When compared to Coimbatore rural, residential areas in the city have more number of surveillance cameras. These cameras help the police to monitor or track suspicious movements of vehicles or people.

According to City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, more than 9,000 road-facing surveillance cameras in the city were being mapped for easy access to the police.