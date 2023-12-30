GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Despite regulations, increase in ads, posters continues in Coimbatore

December 30, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Subways, junctions, and street corners in Coimbatore city are covered in posters and advertisements, violating road safety norms..

Subways, junctions, and street corners in Coimbatore city are covered in posters and advertisements, violating road safety norms.. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

:Despite regulations laid out in the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023, Coimbatore continues to grapple with a proliferation of advertisements and posters on walls, public spots and street corners.

The regulations explicitly permit only footway and roadside vendor signs and boards, designated exclusively for the relevant shops or firms.

However, thoroughfares like Mill Road, Shastri Road, Kalleshwara Mill Road, and the Avinashi Road underpass face an overabundance of posters and advertisements, often overlapping in their chaotic display. The persistence of this issue is evident as new posters quickly replace removed ones within days.

Further, prominent areas like Sai Baba Colony, Peelamedu, Sowripalayam, and Uppilipalayam witness the proliferation of posters ranging from obituaries and local body meetings to inauguration ceremonies.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, emphasises, “In violations, many advertisements are being exhibited which need to be removed since they are against court orders and also against road safety.”

According to established norms, posters or advertisements are strictly prohibited on street corners or junctions, within 50 metres of traffic regulation signboards, on signals and signs, and within 10 metres of a road’s edge.

A Corporation official said, “We have been removing all posters as soon as they are spotted and brought to our notice. It is also the responsibility of individuals to take the Corporation’s approval or take the posters off after the advertisement loses its value. We will also inspect areas with fresh posters to ensure that they are removed.”

Coimbatore

