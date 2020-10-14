Despite protest, idol removed from forest area

Tension prevailed for a while at Arapalayam Junction in Hasanur when the forest department attempted to remove stone idol at Pisil Mariamman temple that were opposed by the local people here on Tuesday.
The temple is located inside the forest area coming under the Hasanur Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) where special puja is being held on Mondays and people from nearby hamlets visit the temple. Forest personnel attempted to remove the idol. The tribals said that they were offering prayers at the temples for many generations and questioned the motive behind removing the idol.
Personnel told the people that they had received instructions to remove idols that were without buildings and placed in the open space. As people continue to oppose, K.V. Appala Naidu, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Director, STR, and Hasanur Panchayat Union president Subramani arrived at the spot and held talks with the people. Officials said that people need to obtain permission from the forest department for visiting temples located inside the forest areas and added that idols kept in open places will be removed. Later, the idol was removed and taken to the forest office.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath