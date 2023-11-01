HamberMenu
Despite opposition, Southern Railway unveils plans to redevelop heritage railway stations in Nilgiris

The Udhagamandalam and Coonoor stations are to be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme for improved passenger amenities, but conservationists say this risks destroying surrounding wetlands that are a home to a wide array of flora and fauna

November 01, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Coonoor railway station is one of those where a redevelopment has been planned under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. File photograph

Despite stiff opposition to their planned redevelopment of two heritage railway stations along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line, especially the one in Udhagamandalam, the Salem division of Southern Railway has unveiled plans to push ahead with the development.

Both Udhagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations are to be developed emphasising ‘a feel-good approach,’ “to elevate the overall ambience of Udhagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations,” a press release issued on Tuesday said.

As per the release, Udhagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Udhagamandalam railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of ₹7 crore while Coonoor railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of ₹6.7 crores.  The upgradation work will provide modern amenities to passengers and beautify the stations, the press release said.

Planned improvement work includes wider traffic lanes, pedestrian paths, vehicle parking facilities, landscaping, improvements to the façade of the stations, lighting, modernising the interiors of the stations, upgrading waiting halls and toilets and repairing platforms. Facilities for people with disabilities, such as handrails, ramps and low-height water taps are also to be provided, while passenger information systems, train indication boards, coach indication boards and CCTV cameras are also to be installed.

Over the past few weeks, conservationists have voiced strong opposition to the railways’ “redevelopment” of the areas surrounding the Udhagamandalam railway station. The wetland, which hosts a wide array of native flora and fauna has been completely destroyed by the railways, affecting biodiversity and also increasing the risk of flooding across Udhagamandalam town, allege conservationists who have written letters to the Forest Department, the Collector and the Railways to immediately stop the destruction of the wetland and to restore it.

The press release however stated: “The Udagamandalam and Coonoor Railway Stations are part of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Nevertheless, these are functional railway stations. So, better and modern amenities have to be provided to the passengers and tourists visiting these places”. It also said that existing structures will only be renovated without “affecting the Heritage Value of the railway station buildings.”

Nilgiris / railway / environmental issues / conservation / habitat (conservation) / monument and heritage site / indian railways

