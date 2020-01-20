Despite heavy rain in 2019 the Nilgiris witnessed slight increase in tourists

Despite heavy rain and landslips in the Nilgiris in 2019, the number of visitors to the district actually slightly increased by around 1 lakh visitors, statistics from the tourism and horticulture departments suggest.

According to statistics, the number of visitors to the Government Botanical Garden (GBG), which is used as a measure to estimate the number of visitors to the district in any given time period, a total of 29.72 lakh people visited the garden between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019, an increase of around 1 lakh visitors when compared with 2018, when 28.72 lakh people had visited the garden.

Officials from the tourism department said that the figures indicate that that there has been a substantial increase in the number of tourists to the district over the last few years.

“In the last two years alone, numbers released by the horticulture department that the number of visitors to the GBG have increased by around 16 % from 25.53 lakh visitors in 2017 to the current figure,” an official from the tourism department said, adding that the increase points to the enormous draw the Nilgiris continues to have as a tourist destination.

“Despite the heavy rain last year and also landslips prompting negative coverage of the safety of tourists in the Nilgiris, tourists continued to flock to the district, which is definitely a great sign,” added the official, stating that with better infrastructure being planned by the government, including more parking facilities and better roads, the tourism sector can only expect to grow in the coming decade.