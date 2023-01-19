ADVERTISEMENT

Despite ban, villagers conduct ‘Vanga Nari’ jallikattu in Salem

January 19, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Forest officials are investigating the conduct of the ‘Vanga Nari’ (fox) jallikattu on Wednesday in Kottavadi, a ritual that has been banned.

On the eve of the Pongal festival, villagers from Vazhapadi and nearby villages would capture a fox from the forest, bring it to the local Mariamman temple in a procession, and then start a ritual that involved tying a rope around its leg. The villagers will worship the fox before it is again released into the forest by the village elders. This custom was followed by the villagers for centuries, and they believe ‘Vanga Nari’ jallikattu will protect their village and bring rain to the village.

But because foxes are a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, the Forest Department has banned the sport for the past eight years in the district. But despite the ban, villagers conduct the jallikattu every year.

This year, the Forest Department conducted a meeting with the villagers in and around Vazhapadi before the Pongal festival and warned them of registering case, which leads to seven years of imprisonment. But despite the warning, the villagers of Kottavadi conducted the jallikattu on Wednesday.

When the Forest Department learned of the incident, they rushed to the village and conducted an investigation.

Forest officials said that they are collecting photo and video evidence of the incident and identifying the people who conducted the event. Based on the investigation, cases will be registered, officials added.

