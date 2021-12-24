Desist from spreading rumours on leopard movement: Forest Dept

Erode

24 December 2021 18:55 IST

The Forest Department has ruled out the possibility of a leopard entering a residential area in 6, Pudur Panchayat in Modakkurichi Taluk and added that action will be taken against miscreants for spreading rumours in social media on Friday.

Recently, residents of Sanjai Nagar were caught in fears as a social media post claiming that an unidentified animal was found moving in their area during night hours. Also, a picture from the surveillance camera installed in a house owned by Kotravel showing the animal was also circulated causing panic among the residents. Forest officials inspected the spot and confirmed that it was a brown palm civet, a species endemic to the Western Ghats.

On Thursday, a video showing a leopard entering the house and attacking a dog and leaving the house was circulated in social media. The message said that the footage was retrieved from Kotravel’s house. A team led by Erode Forest Ranger Raveendranath, Erode Taluk Sub-Inspector Sasikala inspected the spot on Thursday night. The team found no such incident was recorded in the camera in the house and also the spot mentioned in the social media post was different.

Mr. Raveendranath said that miscreants had purposefully circulated rumours to create panic among the residents and added that a complaint would be lodged with the cyber crime police to nab the accused.