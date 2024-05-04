GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Desilting works to begin in Pilloor dam

May 04, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

In a meeting convened at the Collectorate on Saturday, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati approved Phase I of the removal of 10,000 cubic metres of silt from the Pilloor dam, which is one of the key sources of drinking water in Coimbatore.

Subsequent plans entail dredging an additional 25,000 cubic metres of silt once regular water flow resumes into the dam.

Future steps, including potential desilting across the dam pending expert evaluations from the World Bank, were also discussed during the meeting. Further, deliberations centered on the utilisation of the alluvial soil collected from these activities for agricultural purposes on lands allocated to the people under the Comprehensive Health Insurance for Emergency and Disaster-Torn (CHIEDOT) scheme.

The Pilloor reservoir, a crucial water source for the Coimbatore district, has been a focal point of community demand for dam removal since its construction in 1967. To address this concern, the Pilloor Dredging Committee was formed by the State government in 2019, with funding provided through the Dam Rehabilitation And Improvement Project Phase III (DRIP) by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and the World Bank.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) and the Water Resources Department, alongside non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to address the logistical and environmental considerations associated with the project.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.