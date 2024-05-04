Desilting works to begin in Pilloor dam

May 04, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a meeting convened at the Collectorate on Saturday, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati approved Phase I of the removal of 10,000 cubic metres of silt from the Pilloor dam, which is one of the key sources of drinking water in Coimbatore.

Subsequent plans entail dredging an additional 25,000 cubic metres of silt once regular water flow resumes into the dam.

Future steps, including potential desilting across the dam pending expert evaluations from the World Bank, were also discussed during the meeting. Further, deliberations centered on the utilisation of the alluvial soil collected from these activities for agricultural purposes on lands allocated to the people under the Comprehensive Health Insurance for Emergency and Disaster-Torn (CHIEDOT) scheme.

The Pilloor reservoir, a crucial water source for the Coimbatore district, has been a focal point of community demand for dam removal since its construction in 1967. To address this concern, the Pilloor Dredging Committee was formed by the State government in 2019, with funding provided through the Dam Rehabilitation And Improvement Project Phase III (DRIP) by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and the World Bank.

The meeting was also attended by officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) and the Water Resources Department, alongside non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to address the logistical and environmental considerations associated with the project.