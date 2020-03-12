Desilting of Vellakinar pond by volunteers, residents nearing completion

Coimbatore

12 March 2020 00:46 IST

Members of a volunteer organisation based in Vellakinar, who have been involved in desilting the local pond for nearly six months, said that the works are nearing completion.

V.K. Vasanth Kumar, one of the members, said that the works will be completed by the middle of March. The organisation, Vellakinar Water and Greenery Protection Committee, began the process in August 2019.

“We started by clearing the bushes in the pond,” Mr. Kumar said. The pond had run dry about 15 years ago, leading to the growth of thorny bushes and seemai karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) in the dried-up pond, he said. The work was undertaken in two phases: cleaning and desilting.

After cleaning, the desilting works began on January 26 this year. Apart from nearly 20 members from the Committee, the residents of Vellakinar were also involved in the works for the past six months, which involved strengthening of bunds and increasing the pond's depth, Mr. Kumar said. The pond is expected to attain full capacity in the upcoming monsoon season, which in turn would increase the groundwater table, he said.

Following the completion of desilting works, the volunteers from the organisation will set up paths for walking and cycling and a playground around the pond, Mr. Kumar said. “These works might cost up to ₹ 40 lakh,” he claimed, which the organisation expects to collect via funds from corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The cleaning phase cost around ₹ 1 lakh while desilting cost about ₹ 15 lakh, he said.

For further details, contact Vellakinar Water and Greenery Protection Committee at 98435 34445 and 98422 89641.