Desilting of storm water drains begins in Hosur

Krishnagiri

21 September 2021 23:38 IST

Desilting of storm water drains began in Hosur here on Monday, as part of the district’s northeast monsoon preparedness. In compliance with the State government’s directive to clean storm water drains, the administration began desilting and dredging of storm water drains in Hosur Corporation jurisdiction.

As part of the works, about 335 km of storm water channels in 45 Corporation wards would be desilted.

Earlier, launching the works, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said the works were undertaken with the help of 210 sanitation workers and eight earth movers. The desilting works that commenced on September 20 would be completed on September 25 and would have covered 335 km of channels, the administration said.

Hosur Sub-Collector Nishanth Krishna, Corporation Commissioner M.Senthil Murugan were present at the start of the works in the presence of Hosur MLA Y. Prakash.