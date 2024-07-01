The desilting of Sanganoor canal, a once critical waterway in the region, will require an additional six months to complete, according to Coimbatore Corporation.

According to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, the extension is due to the recent general elections that brought the works to a halt, except for monsoon-related ones that were carried out at certain points along Avinashi Road to prevent flooding and waste accumulation.

The Sanganoor canal that goes 11 km through several densely populated areas within the city limits has long been prone to siltation, leading to frequent waterlogging. The ongoing desilting project aims to improve the canal’s capacity to manage water flow. The ongoing works include removal of deeper silt deposits and clearing of pollutants that could impede water flow.

However, residents have complained that mounds of silt removed from the canal and placed on the banks remain uncleared by the civic body. The silt, which is mixed with pollutants, has not yet been dealt with by the Corporation.

“It is not fertile silt as it is mixed with pollutants. So, the treatment and disposal of the silt need to be properly done. We are looking for ways to do so. Until then, the silt cannot be transported,” said an engineering official of the Corporation.

