GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Desilting of Sanganoor canal in Coimbatore to take six more months to complete

Updated - July 01, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The desilting of Sanganoor canal, a once critical waterway in the region, will require an additional six months to complete, according to Coimbatore Corporation.

According to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, the extension is due to the recent general elections that brought the works to a halt, except for monsoon-related ones that were carried out at certain points along Avinashi Road to prevent flooding and waste accumulation.

The Sanganoor canal that goes 11 km through several densely populated areas within the city limits has long been prone to siltation, leading to frequent waterlogging. The ongoing desilting project aims to improve the canal’s capacity to manage water flow. The ongoing works include removal of deeper silt deposits and clearing of pollutants that could impede water flow.

However, residents have complained that mounds of silt removed from the canal and placed on the banks remain uncleared by the civic body. The silt, which is mixed with pollutants, has not yet been dealt with by the Corporation.

“It is not fertile silt as it is mixed with pollutants. So, the treatment and disposal of the silt need to be properly done. We are looking for ways to do so. Until then, the silt cannot be transported,” said an engineering official of the Corporation.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.