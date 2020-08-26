Desilting of Ramanayakkan Lake under way in Hosur

Desilting and deepening works are under way in Ramanayakkan Lake to make way for the project to pump in water from Kelavarapalli dam into the lake.

The project conceived to restore and recharge the Ramanayakkan Lake will make use of the existing pipelines of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

Earthmovers have been engaged to dredge the lake spread over a sprawling 80 acre expanse in the heart of the town.

The lake that was once the main water source of the town had ceased to serve its purpose due to encroachments and depleted water sources. The lake was taken up for a ‘beautification project” in 2014.

Now, a renewed proposal to pump water into the lake from Kelavarapalli dam has been taken up by the Hosur Corporation. The project envisions direct pumping of water from Kelavarapalli dam to fill up the lake as a restoration and ground water recharge project.

Commissioner Balasubramanian told The Hindu the project was a temporary effort to recharge aquifers. The project has been taken up at a cost of ₹20 lakh from the Corporation’s general fund. “There were preexisting pipelines that were once used to supply drinking water to Hosur. Now, the same lines will be extended further to pump water directly from the dam into the lake.”

While this is a temporary project, there are further plans for Hosur under the World Bank funded Model City project, Mr. Balasubramanian said. As of date, 40% of the works are completed in the lake.