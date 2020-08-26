Desilting of Ramanayakkan Lake under way in Hosur

Desilting and deepening works are under way in Ramanayakkan Lake to make way for the project to pump in water from Kelavarapalli dam into the lake.
The project conceived to restore and recharge the Ramanayakkan Lake will make use of the existing pipelines of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.
Earthmovers have been engaged to dredge the lake spread over a sprawling 80 acre expanse in the heart of the town.
The lake that was once the main water source of the town had ceased to serve its purpose due to encroachments and depleted water sources. The lake was taken up for a ‘beautification project” in 2014.
Now, a renewed proposal to pump water into the lake from Kelavarapalli dam has been taken up by the Hosur Corporation. The project envisions direct pumping of water from Kelavarapalli dam to fill up the lake as a restoration and ground water recharge project.
Commissioner Balasubramanian told The Hindu the project was a temporary effort to recharge aquifers. The project has been taken up at a cost of ₹20 lakh from the Corporation’s general fund. “There were preexisting pipelines that were once used to supply drinking water to Hosur. Now, the same lines will be extended further to pump water directly from the dam into the lake.”
While this is a temporary project, there are further plans for Hosur under the World Bank funded Model City project, Mr. Balasubramanian said. As of date, 40% of the works are completed in the lake.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath