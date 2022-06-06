Desilted pond handed over to villagers in Coimbatore

A pond in Kuppanur village situated in Madampatty panchayat, Thondamuthur block, was desilted and the rejuvenated water body was handed over to the villagers.

It was being used as a garbage dumping site and also for open defecation by the locals. Sewage from the nearby areas was also let into this pond.

After a round of discussion with the locals, they expressed their desire to rejuvenate the pond. Siruthuli received the necessary permission from the Collectorate to work on this water body. M/s. Bosch came forward to sponsor the project to desilt the pond and make it beneficial for the locals.

The work began on January 5, 2022. Due to the presence of thorny shrubs and bushes in the water spread area of the pond, it had to be cleared completely using heavy machinery. The excavated earth was used to form and strengthen the bunds. Cement pipes have been laid at the three inlet channels to facilitate better inflow of water into the pond. The storage capacity of the water body has increased significantly and the total volume of the pond after desilting is 12756 cu.m.

The formal handing over ceremony was held on June 3 in the presence of executives from Bosch, Muthuraj, Madhampatty panchayat president, Kavitha, councillor, R.S.K. Krishnaswamy, convenor, Water Bodies Rejuvenation Committee of Siruthuli, representatives from the local community and staff of Siruthuli.

The chief guest was A Shafi, Department Head – Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited, Coimbatore. He emphasised on the responsibility of the locals to maintain the pond and also highlighted that utmost care must be taken to prevent sewage inflow into the pond.

The water stored in this pond will help in recharging the groundwater level in the region, thereby enhancing the agricultural operations and also improving the living conditions of the people.