Deputy tahsildar, VAO placed under suspension in graft case

Erode

15 November 2021 21:58 IST

They took money for issuing land valuation certificate

A deputy tahsildar and a village administrative officer (VAO), who were arrested for receiving bribe from a farmer, were placed under suspension by the district administration here on Monday.

Rathinasamy of Koodakarai in Nambiyur submitted an application for land valuation certificate at the Nambiyur taluk office. Elathur VAO Ramji (50) demanded a bribe of ₹ 50,000 for issuing the certificate. Unwilling to pay, Rathinasamy complained to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials, who laid a trap.

On November 13, Rathinasamy handed over ₹ 20,000 to Muthukumar, a middleman, as per the instructions of the VAO. Officials nabbed Muthukumar and he confessed to them that he had received the money on behalf of the VAO.

Advertising

Advertising

Inquiries revealed that deputy tahsildar Azhagesan directed the VAO to demand money from Rathinasamy. Officials searched the house of Azhagesan at A.S.M. Colony in Anthiyur and seized ₹ 5,33,900 in unaccounted money. Azhagesan and Ramji were arrested.

Based on the recommendation of Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer Palanidevi, Collector H. Krishnanunni placed Azhagesan and Ramji under suspension.