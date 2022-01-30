Deputy tahsildar arrested for sexually harassing police personnel

A 33-year-old deputy tahsildar was arrested by the Nilgiris district police on Saturday after he sexually harassed a woman police personnel.

The man was identified as S. Babu, a resident of Udhagamandalam town near the Government Arts College. He had been heading a flying squad of four personnel for the urban civic body elections. A personnel attached to the All Women Police Station in Udhagamandalam was part of the team accompanying the flying squad.

When the complainant was said to be inside a vehicle, it has been alleged that Babu sexually harassed her. Based on a complaint by the victim, Babu was booked under sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and was arrested by the police.