ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy registrar of cooperative societies in Dharmapuri suspended

May 03, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy registrar of cooperative societies (public distribution system), Dharmapuri was suspended from service pending criminal proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The suspension orders were passed against M. Raja, the deputy registrar of cooperative societies, on April 29, through a G.O. issued by the additional chief secretary to the government, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection.

According to the G.O., the suspension has been effected in pursuance of a criminal case registered under The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and under Sections 201, 167, and 177 of the IPC. The cases were registered against Mr. Raja, when he was the cooperative sub-registrar in Krishnagiri district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US