Deputy registrar of cooperative societies in Dharmapuri suspended

May 03, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Deputy registrar of cooperative societies (public distribution system), Dharmapuri was suspended from service pending criminal proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The suspension orders were passed against M. Raja, the deputy registrar of cooperative societies, on April 29, through a G.O. issued by the additional chief secretary to the government, Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection.

According to the G.O., the suspension has been effected in pursuance of a criminal case registered under The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and under Sections 201, 167, and 177 of the IPC. The cases were registered against Mr. Raja, when he was the cooperative sub-registrar in Krishnagiri district.

