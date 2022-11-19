Deputy Registrar dismissed from service in Periyar University

November 19, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy Registrar of Periyar University was dismissed and a staff attached with the Controller of Examination (CoE) office was also terminated from service based on the allegations that unqualified persons were admitted in distance mode education and certificates were provided to them.

During 2013, allegations were raised against the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) and the CoE office that unqualified persons were admitted to various courses in distance education and certificates were provided to them. Likewise, there were charges that permission was granted to open centres for distance learning without following the rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials inquired and submitted a report to the Higher Education Department in 2014.

Later, an one-man commission led by former Vice-Chancellor Baskaran conducted an inquiry and submitted its report in October 2021, which recommended department-level action against Deputy Registrar K. Raman and Staff P. Anbarasi.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, on February 11, 2022, the university issued a show-cause notice to Raman and Anbarasi in this regard. In the Syndicate Meeting held on September 26 this year, a resolution was passed to take action against the duo. The university terminated Anbarasi from service on November 15. On Friday, the university dismissed the deputy registrar, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US