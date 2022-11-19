  1. EPaper
Deputy Registrar dismissed from service in Periyar University

November 19, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy Registrar of Periyar University was dismissed and a staff attached with the Controller of Examination (CoE) office was also terminated from service based on the allegations that unqualified persons were admitted in distance mode education and certificates were provided to them.

During 2013, allegations were raised against the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) and the CoE office that unqualified persons were admitted to various courses in distance education and certificates were provided to them. Likewise, there were charges that permission was granted to open centres for distance learning without following the rules.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials inquired and submitted a report to the Higher Education Department in 2014.

Later, an one-man commission led by former Vice-Chancellor Baskaran conducted an inquiry and submitted its report in October 2021, which recommended department-level action against Deputy Registrar K. Raman and Staff P. Anbarasi.

Later, on February 11, 2022, the university issued a show-cause notice to Raman and Anbarasi in this regard. In the Syndicate Meeting held on September 26 this year, a resolution was passed to take action against the duo. The university terminated Anbarasi from service on November 15. On Friday, the university dismissed the deputy registrar, officials said.

