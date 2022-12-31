Deputy Mayor seated near Mayor in Corporation council meetings spark controversy in Salem

December 31, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

A Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) councillor on Friday moved an urgent resolution demanding the removal of the Deputy Mayor ‘s chair near the Mayor during council meetings.

It was to be noted that in the 2022 local body elections in Salem, the DMK won in 49 wards out of 60. While many DMK councillors expected the Deputy Mayor post, the DMK high command surprised many by giving it to its alliance Congress, which won only in two wards. M. Saradha Devi, ward no. 7 councillor from Congress, was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

On Friday, when the meeting was in progress, J.M. Emayavarman, VCK councillor from ward 44, moved an urgent resolution demanding the removal of the Deputy Mayor’s chair from near the Mayor during council meetings. As VCK and the Congress were in the DMK alliance, the DMK councillors spoke against the VCK councillor. Following this, the resolution was not passed.

A DMK councillor, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Hindu that from the start, DMK councillors were against the Deputy Mayor, and a few months ago, information spread that the DMK high command also gave its nod to remove the Deputy Mayor from the post, but for political reasons, the move was stopped at the last minute. The VCK has only one councillor in the Corporation. They also expected the Deputy Mayor Post or zonal chairman post, but their efforts were not successful. So to create trouble in the alliance, VCK councillor moved the resolution. “In all the Corporations, the Deputy Mayor was seated near the Mayor during the council meeting,” the councillor added.

Mr. Emayavarman said that there was no provision to give a seat to the Deputy Mayor near the Mayor. The Deputy Mayor, like other councillors, should sit in the councillor chair. In Chennai Corporation, there is no seat for the Deputy Mayor near the Mayor. Only the Commissioner has a seat near the Mayor. In other corporations, Deputy Mayors may be seated. But Salem Corporation should set an example for this and pass a resolution to make the Deputy Mayor sit in the councillor’s seat.

Ms. Saradha Devi said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and our party State president, K.S. Alagiri, made me Deputy Mayor. Previously, the Deputy Mayor of Salem Corporation sat near the Mayor during the meeting. For political reasons, the resolution was moved against me by the VCK councillor.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj promised to take action regarding the issue after looking into the legal aspects.