Deputy Commandant of 105 RAF dies of cardiac arrest

K. Nirmal (40), Deputy Commandant of the 105 Battalion Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the Central Reserve Police Force based at Mahalingapuram near Vellalore in Coimbatore, died of cardiac arrest in Delhi on Thursday.
Sources with the 105 RAF said that Nirmal was working in Delhi on deputation for the past three months. He suffered a heart attack around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Though he was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.
Nirmal took charge as Assistant Commandant of the 105 RAF in January 2008. After being promoted to the post of Deputy Commandant, he worked in Chhattisgarh from March 2015. He assumed office as Deputy Commandant of the 105 RAF in August 2018.
A resident of Kurumbapalayam in Coimbatore, Nirmal is survived by his father P. Karmegam, mother K. Baby Kamalam, wife S. Preethi Sharmila, daughter Sharini Nirmal, and son Darshith Nirmal. Sources added that Nirmal’s body was brought to Coimbatore on a flight on Friday and the final rites will be held with official honours on Saturday.
