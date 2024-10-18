Deputy CM to distribute welfare assistance to 2,500 beneficiaries in Salem, says Minister Rajendran

Tourism Minister R. Rajendran has said that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will participate in a function here and distribute welfare assistance to 2,500 beneficiaries on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at the DMK office in Salem on Friday, the Minister said that on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister will participate in a government function in Kallakurichi district and later in the evening, Mr. Udhayanidhi will visit Salem district.

On behalf of Salem Central, East, and West units of DMK, a grand welcome will be given to him at the district border Thalaivasal, as Mr. Udhayanidhi is visiting the district for the first time after assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, he will participate in a function at the Nehru Auditorium where assistance will be handed over to beneficiaries belonging to Salem and Namakkal districts. Later in the evening, Mr. Udhayanidhi will attend an interaction session at a marriage hall in Karuppur with DMK youth wing organisers. After the meet, he will leave for Dindigul, the Minister added.

Regarding the textile park in Salem, the Minister said that steps will be taken to speed up the works. Mass contact programmes to meet people will begin on October 23 and end on November 8 in Salem district. The programme will be conducted in every panchayat union, municipality, and Salem Corporation. “In the meetings, I and all department officials will participate and receive petitions from the public. The grievances of the people will be addressed as per law,” the Minister added.

Steps will be taken to reduce traffic congestion on Junction Road, he said and added that it was due to construction works at the railway station. Instructions have been given to the police to prevent parking of two- and four-wheelers on the road and ensure free flow of traffic.

The Selathampatti lake in Sivathapuram will be cleaned and restored to its depths to store more rainwater. Storm water drains will be constructed to divert water from the lake during rainy time, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.