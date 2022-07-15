Depositors seek action against finance company in Salem

Over 100 depositors submitted a petition to the District Superintendent of Police office on Thursday seeking action against a finance company that allegedly cheated them.

The depositors said M. Mohanraj and his wife Sentamizhselvi of Devanankurichi ran a finance company in the locality and promised to give 1.25% interest for a deposit of ₹100 deposit. More than 250 people deposited more than ₹28 crore. On September 10, 2020, Mohanraj died.

Though the family members assured them to return their deposit amount, they did not do so even after two years.. When they asked, the family threatened them, the depositors said and urged the police to take steps to get back their money, they urged.