Depositors allege couple cheated them of ₹30 crore in Namakkal

August 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Depositors alleged that a couple cheated them of ₹30 crore and absconded on Saturday.

M. Mohanraj and his wife M. Senthamizhselvi, residents of Devanankurichi near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, ran a finance company. They also opened branches at various places and promised to provide more interest on the deposit amount. Believing this, hundreds of people deposited their money with the company. Due to COVID-19, the couple did not pay interest to the depositors from March 2020. Meanwhile, in September 2020, Mohanraj died.

Later, in July 2022, when more than 100 depositors and village elders gathered before the company for deposit money, Senthamizhselvi promised to give the amount by selling her properties in a few months. But in December 2022, Senthamizhselvi also died. After that, her daughter T. Soundariya and her husband Tamilkannan did not respond to the depositors properly, and the couple absconded in June 2023.

Following this, depositors lodged complaints with the Namakkal District Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Till Saturday, 126 depositors lodged complaints against the couple. The EOW police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the couple.

