Deploy fair price shop staff to distribute tokens: DMK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has urged the Coimbatore district administration to distribute tokens for Pongal goodies using government employees.
In a petition to the administration, the party’s Coimbatore east district unit in-charge S. Senathipathi said that the AIADMK workers were engaged in distribution of the tokens to 10.09 lakh families that were attached to 1,495 fair price shops.
And, the tokens had the photographs of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and were printed in AIADMK colours. The colours should be removed as it was the State Government that distributed the tokens and the distribution should be done using fair price shop employees, he demanded.
Member of Parliament, Pollachi, K. Shanmuga Sundaram, Coimbatore west urban unit in-charge Paiya Gounder alias A. Krishnan and a few other leaders were present while presenting the petition to the administration.
In Tiruppur, representatives from the Opposition parties petitioned Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan to initiate action against the alleged distribution of tokens by the AIADMK functionaries in the district. The petitioners also warned of protests if no action was taken by the District Administration in this regard.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath