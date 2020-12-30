Deploy fair price shop staff to distribute tokens: DMK

Cadre petition district administration

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has urged the Coimbatore district administration to distribute tokens for Pongal goodies using government employees.

In a petition to the administration, the party’s Coimbatore east district unit in-charge S. Senathipathi said that the AIADMK workers were engaged in distribution of the tokens to 10.09 lakh families that were attached to 1,495 fair price shops.

And, the tokens had the photographs of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani and were printed in AIADMK colours. The colours should be removed as it was the State Government that distributed the tokens and the distribution should be done using fair price shop employees, he demanded.

Member of Parliament, Pollachi, K. Shanmuga Sundaram, Coimbatore west urban unit in-charge Paiya Gounder alias A. Krishnan and a few other leaders were present while presenting the petition to the administration.

In Tiruppur, representatives from the Opposition parties petitioned Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan to initiate action against the alleged distribution of tokens by the AIADMK functionaries in the district. The petitioners also warned of protests if no action was taken by the District Administration in this regard.