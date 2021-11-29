Deplorable state of underpass near Railway Colony in Erode irks motorists

Erode

29 November 2021 23:56 IST

The two-way stretch is busy throughout the day and is riddled with potholes

The underpass near the Railway Colony here is a nightmare for motorists, who have demanded a permanent solution to the problem. The Erode – Palani Road road that connects Kalaimadu Silai and Kollampalayam is the entry point for vehicles coming from Poondurai Road, Muthur Road and Karur Road.

The two-way stretch is busy throughout the day and is riddled with potholes. The underpass was constructed 20 years ago and water logging has been a permanent problem since then.

“Water stagnates on the road throughout the year,” said V. Gurumoorthy of Kasipalayam. He blamed the State Highways Department for poor maintenance of the stretch. Motorists have urged the authorities concerned to take steps for preventing water stagnation and re-laying of the road.

Advertising

Advertising

“Smart Cities need motorable roads,” said T. Madhan Kumar, a social service worker of Kollampalayam. He wanted all the major roads in the city made safer for motorists and urged the authorities to take necessary action.