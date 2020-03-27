Coimbatore

Departmental store sealed for violation

A departmental store at Bhavani where 25 customers were found in the gathering without following personal distance was sealed by Collector C. Kathiravan on Friday.

During the inspection, he found that all the customers were standing together and personal distancing of one metre between each other was not followed.

The Collector immediately asked the officials to seal the store and customers were sent out after which shutters were downed and the shop was locked and sealed.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020

