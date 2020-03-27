Departmental store sealed for violation

A departmental store at Bhavani where 25 customers were found in the gathering without following personal distance was sealed by Collector C. Kathiravan on Friday.
During the inspection, he found that all the customers were standing together and personal distancing of one metre between each other was not followed.
The Collector immediately asked the officials to seal the store and customers were sent out after which shutters were downed and the shop was locked and sealed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.