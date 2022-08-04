Department store in Salem ordered to pay compensation

August 04, 2022 19:22 IST

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday directed a department store to pay ₹4,155 as compensation for selling defective water can bottom.

Gomathi of Alagapuram Pudur bought a water can bottom at a department store in Nadesan Colony on October 15, 2021, for ₹155. She filled water in the night and in the morning, she found leakage in the pipe. She approached the department store and they refused to refund the amount. On behalf of Gomathi, the Federation of Consumer Organisations Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry filed a case at the Salem District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

After hearing the case, the Commission found defect on the part of the department store and directed them to refund ₹155 to Gomathi and also pay ₹3,000 towards compensation for the mental agony caused and ₹1,000 as the cost of the proceedings to her within two months, failing which the amounts payable shall also carry interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of this order till realisation.

