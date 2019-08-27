Department of Posts to conduct national letter writing contest

The Department of Posts will conduct a national level letter-writing competition on the theme “Dear Babu, you are immortal”.

A press release from Senior Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division, said that the letters should be handwritten in English, Hindi or Tamil. The competition is for the age groups, up to 18 years and above 18 years in two categories, inland letter card category and envelope category. The last date for posting letters under the Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Competition will be on November 30. The letter can be written on a plain A-4 size paper with a word limit of not more than 1,000 words under envelope category or with a word limit of not more than 500 words in an inland letter card. Only handwritten letters will be accepted.

Prizes in each category at circle level include, first prize ₹ 25,000, second prize ₹ 10,000 and third prize ₹ 5,000. Prizes in each category at national level include first prize ₹ 50,000, second prize ₹ 25,000 and third price ₹ 10,000. Participants have to give a certificate of proof of their age on the letter saying “I certify that I am below/above the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2019”. Top three letters in each category will be shortlisted by every circle by January 31, 2020 and prize will be awarded to these three entries at circle level. The selected letters at circle level will be sent to Directorate for further evaluation at the national level and the final result will be declared on March 31, 2020.

Letters have to be addressed to The Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai 600-002, the release added.