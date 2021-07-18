Dengue prevention measures intensified in districts

Salem/ Namakkal

18 July 2021 22:14 IST

Domestic breeding checkers deployed to check for mosquito breeding grounds

The Health Department and the civic bodies have intensified measures to prevent dengue and Zika virus outbreak in the districts.

With the onset of monsoon, officials here have deployed domestic breeding checkers and animators to check for water stagnation and mosquito breeding grounds.

In Salem, health officials said that over 1,000 workers have been deployed across the district as part of dengue prevention measures. Deputy Director of Health Services S. Subramani said that 1,217 workers have been deployed across the district for disinfection, fogging and water chlorination activities.

Officials said that 700 domestic breeding checkers have been deployed in Salem Corporation limits, 30 to 40 personnel in Municipalities and 20 personnel in a Block to carry out preventive measures. Awareness campaigns were being conducted among the public and they have been advised to discard unnecessary items and prevent stagnation of water.

In Namakkal, health officials said that 300 persons have been deployed in the Blocks and one worker has been deployed for 300 houses in Municipalities and 10 workers have been deployed in Town panchayats.