Dengue prevention measures intensified in Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri

06 November 2021 23:53 IST

The district administration has begun block-wise medical camps to coordinate with the fever cases recorded in various government hospitals, as part of dengue prevention measures.

Ahead of the north-east monsoon, fever prevention and mitigation measures have been initiated in the district. According to Collector S. Dhivyadarshini, dengue prevention measures were being jointly undertaken by the Department of Public Health and the local bodies.

Six health inspectors were overseeing the collating of information that includes the names and addresses of in-patients and out-patients at the government hospitals, and the various primary health centres with complaints of fever. The list is shared with the eight blocks and the local bodies.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the administration, block medical officers and block development officers, based on the list of addresses of reported fever cases, shall organise medical camps in the respective panchayats. Further, the eight block-level primary health centres will organise mobile medical camps in a concerted manner, Ms. Dhivyadarshini said.

In addition, all school medical teams will be engaged to create awareness of the various symptoms of fever. Any symptoms of fever should not be neglected, the administration has said.

Public were urged to clean water tanks and water collection points with bleaching powder and water collection vessels should be sealed tight to prevent mosquito breeding in fresh water. Public were also urged to provide support to conservancy workers, who carry out door-to-door sanitation works.

The Collector has called upon the public to provide unhindered access to the backyards and other water collection points to enable fumigation by the dengue prevention staff.