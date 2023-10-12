ADVERTISEMENT

Denad panchayat accused of dumping waste in wildlife habitat in Kil Kotagiri

October 12, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Garbage collected from more than 2,000 households in the panchayat is dumped on a land adjoining a reserve forest along the Sholur Mattam to Neergandi road, say residents

The Hindu Bureau

Garbage dumped in a wildlife habitat by the Denad Panchayat in the Nilgiris. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Denad panchayat in Kil Kotagiri has been accused of dumping waste collected from the panchayat in a land adjoining a reserve forest, posing risks to wildlife in the area.

Local residents, who flagged the issue, said the panchayat’s entire load of garbage collection, from more than 2,000 households, is dumped on a small piece of land adjoining a reserve forest along the Sholur Mattam to Neergandi road.

“The garbage, which is not segregated at source, is transported in vehicles and dumped in the area. The entire region is home to rare and endangered species of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, giant squirrels, sloth bear, Sambar deer and gaur,” said a local resident of Denad, who requested anonymity.

Due to plastic and glass waste also being dumped in the area, conservationists have expressed fears that accidental ingestion of waste from the dumpyard could be harmful for the wildlife. Panchayats should have dedicated waste processing facilities where waste is segregated and processed. These should ideally be walled so that wildlife does not enter, they said.

A. Alwin, Denad Panchayat President, told The Hindu the panchayat was using the area to dump their waste for the last 20 years. “It is a land belonging to the Revenue Department, where waste is segregated and processed,” he said. The concerns of the local residents would be addressed and he would push for a wall to be built around the dumpyard to ensure that wildlife does not enter the area, he added.

