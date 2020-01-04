Demonstrations staged in support of and against CAA

Two groups of lawyers staged demonstrations opposing and supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Friday.

The anti-CAA demonstration was led by P. Nandakumar, chairman, Joint Advocates Associations Council. S. Balamurugan, national secretary of People’s Union for Civil Liberties, said nearly 100 lawyers raised slogans against CAA.

Following this, nearly 60 lawyers affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a pro-CAA demonstration adjacent to the anti-CAA demonstration spot. It was led by M. Kalaiselvan, district president of BJP Legal Cell.

Human chain formed

Opposing the CAA and NRC, five mosques came together for a human chain at Nawab Hakim Road on Friday.

Signature campaign

Members of the North Coimbatore unit of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam started a signature campaign against the CAA on Friday. “We are hoping to collect 1.5 lakh signatures,” Mohammed Ashiq, district joint secretary of TMMK’s medical wing said.

Protesters removed

Nearly 200 members of TMMK, who attempted to stage a rail roko at Tiruppur Railway Station on Friday, were removed by the police.

When police denied entry into the station, some of the protesters scaled the compound wall and proceeded towards the tracks.

When the police rushed to remove them, the remaining protesters entered the station.