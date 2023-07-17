Demonstration staged seeking arrest of lottery sellers in Salem

July 17, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Salem

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday staged a demonstration urging the city police to arrest lottery sellers.

During the weekly grievances redress day, the cadres of the CPI (M) gathered before the Salem Collectorate and staged a demonstration urging the police to arrest people who were selling lottery tickets illegally.

Party district secretary Shanmugaraja said that last week, a four-member gang attacked Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) district secretary Periyasamy, who informed police about the illegal lottery sale. But, the police registered a case against Periyasamy for allegedly threatening lottery sellers and seeking money.

The police arrested people in connection with the Periyasamy attack case who are not connected to the case. “Against the fake case registered against the DYFI district secretary and to arrest alleged lottery distributor Sathish, we are staging a demonstration,” the CPI (M) secretary added.

Petition submitted

Teachers, who cleared eligibility test submitted a petition to the District Collector seeking conduct of a competitive exam for them.

They said that teachers, who passed the TET exams conducted in 2013, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023 were preparing for the competitive exams as per Government Order 149. In all the exams, including PG TRB exams, based on marks, only teachers are appointed. So the government to implement GO 149 immediately and conduct the competitive exams, they added.