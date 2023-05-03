Demonstration planned urging steps to prevent pollution of River Bhavani

May 03, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

To urge the State government to take effective steps to prevent further pollution in River Bhavani, political parties, social welfare organisations and other stakeholders have planned to organise a demonstration in front of the Water Resources Department office at Bhavanisagar on May 10. A meeting led by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram and protest committee coordinator S.C. Natraj was held at Sathyamangalam recently in which functionaries from various political parties, traders’ associations, social welfare organisations and others took part. The participants said that the river served as a livelihood for people in three districts and expressed concern over the discharge of untreated effluents into the river. They wanted effective steps to prevent the river from being polluted further and decided to draw the attention of the WRD officials through a demonstration.