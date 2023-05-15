ADVERTISEMENT

Demonstration planned in Bhavanisagar on June 5 urging steps to prevent pollution of River Bhavani

May 15, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 Urging the State government to take steps to prevent pollution of River Bhavani, political parties and social welfare organisations have planned to organise a demonstration at Bhavanisagar on June 5.

A consultative meeting was held at the Communist Party of India office in Sathyamangalam that was chaired by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram. Members said effluents were being directly discharged into the river and contaminating the water. “The water is black in colour and odour emanates from the river while fishes were also found dead at many places,” a member said and claimed that villagers are affected by cancer and other diseases. Hence, to prevent further increase in cancer cases, it was decided to test the water samples.

Also, there is an urgent need to create awareness among the people, particularly women, he said.

It was decided to organise a demonstration on the World Environment Day on June 5 in which members have planned to mobilise 10,000 people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US