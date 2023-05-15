Demonstration planned in Bhavanisagar on June 5 urging steps to prevent pollution of River Bhavani

May 15, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - ERODE

Urging the State government to take steps to prevent pollution of River Bhavani, political parties and social welfare organisations have planned to organise a demonstration at Bhavanisagar on June 5.

A consultative meeting was held at the Communist Party of India office in Sathyamangalam that was chaired by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram. Members said effluents were being directly discharged into the river and contaminating the water. “The water is black in colour and odour emanates from the river while fishes were also found dead at many places,” a member said and claimed that villagers are affected by cancer and other diseases. Hence, to prevent further increase in cancer cases, it was decided to test the water samples.

Also, there is an urgent need to create awareness among the people, particularly women, he said.

It was decided to organise a demonstration on the World Environment Day on June 5 in which members have planned to mobilise 10,000 people.