Demonstration held against concrete lining for LBP canal

Tiruppur

03 April 2021 00:01 IST

Hundreds of farmers belonging to the Lower Bhavani Farmers Welfare Association staged a demonstration near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district on Friday to condemn the concrete lining works for the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal.

Association president C. Nallasamy said that the demonstration was held at Nathakadiyur village panchayat, and alleged that the preliminary works for the concrete lining of the canal began despite stiff opposition from the farmers.

Following the demonstration, the Tiruppur district police and officials from the Public Works Department spoke to the farmers.

“They assured us that no works would be carried out when the Model Code of Conduct was in force,” Mr. Nallasamy said.

The demonstration was then withdrawn. Several shops in the village were also closed on Friday, Mr. Nallasam said.

Farmers in Erode and Tiruppur districts have been opposing the State government’s proposal for concrete lining of the 201-km-long LBP canal alleging that this would affect agricultural activities and recharge of ground water.

Concrete canals previously established for the Parambikulam – Aliyar Project and Mullaperiyar project had failed, Mr. Nallasamy alleged.