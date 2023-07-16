ADVERTISEMENT

Demolition order issued for illegally constructed building at Kil Kundah in Udhagamandalam

July 16, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kil Kundah town panchayat has ordered that an illegally constructed building be demolished, after the owners of the property failed to stop construction despite repeated warnings.

According to the officials, the building was under construction at Mattakandy in Kil Kundah town panchayat. After the owner, Raman, had passed away, the property had come into the possession of his descendants, Saraswathi, Kamala, Meera, Manorama, Vijayalakshmi, Shanmugham and Pradeep Kumar. They started building on the property a structure spread over 6,980 sq. ft without procuring approvals from the local town panchayat, the officials said.

The Kil Kundah town panchayat issued a notice to the owners of the property in May, asking them to stop construction. Despite the notice, the owners continued construction, which prompted the town panchayat officials to contact the Manjoor police with a complaint.

Despite repeated warnings, construction continued at the site, and on July 11, officials from the town panchayat visited the location and pasted a notice on the building in the presence of the revenue inspector with the order to demolish the building within a period of 15 days. If the owners of the property failed to demolish the structure, then the town panchayat would do so and would get the costs for the demolition from the building owners, officials stated.

