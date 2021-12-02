‘Demolish new wall at Nadur’

Coimbatore Rural Police on Thursday detained protestors who staged a road blockade to mark the second anniversary of the wall collapse at Nadur near Mettupalayam in which 17 persons were killed on December 2, 2019.

Senior officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police M.S. Muthusamy, Coimbatore Rural Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam and Additional Superintendent of Police R. Sughasini camped at Mettupalayam where around 100 personnel were posted.

The protesters reiterated their demand for demolition of the new wall which was built in place of the one that collapsed onto many houses of A.D. Colony at Nadur. They also wanted better compensation for the families of the victims.

The police did not allow the protestors and outsiders to visit the colony on Thursday.

Family members and relatives of those who were killed in the wall collapse paid homage to the departed.