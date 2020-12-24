Coimbatore

Demobilisation parade held in city

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan (right) inspecting the police vehicles during the demobilisation parade on Wednesday.  

Around 800 personnel from the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve Police participated in the annual demobilisation parade held here on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan inspected the parade held at the AR Grounds in P.N. Palayam. The parade is part of the demobilisation training given to the AR personnel on tackling various situations, police sources said.

While the City AR Police has 961 personnel, around 150 did not participate the parade as they were involved in other essential duties.

Following the parade, around 260 police vehicles were checked as part of the annual routine. The condition of the vehicles and the status of fitness certificates were inspected, according to the sources. The event was held from 7 a.m. to around 9.30 a.m.

