Demand up for SHG products this Deepavali in Coimbatore

November 11, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Members of Sri Ganga Sri Yamuna Magalir Kuzhu Women’s Group preparing sweets and snacks at the Coimbatore Corporation canteen.

Members of Sri Ganga Sri Yamuna Magalir Kuzhu Women’s Group preparing sweets and snacks at the Coimbatore Corporation canteen. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

More than 40 women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Coimbatore district are engaged in production of a wide range of items, including sweets, savories, earthen lamps, scented candles, and home decor, for Deepavali and Karthikai Deepam.

And many of these groups are experiencing a surge in demand for their products.

“We used to make 600 boxes of assorted sweets and 600 packets of savouries such as butter murrukku and thattai. But this year, we had to double the production,” said the head cook of Shri Ganga Shri Yamuna Magalir Kuzhu, a 12-member SHG that runs the canteen at Corporation office in Town Hall. The group has expanded its menu this year to include Blackcurrant Mysorepak and milk sweets.

Likewise, Udayanila SHG in Athipalayam has increased its production this year to cater to the escalating demand for eco-friendly lamps and lanterns crafted from panchakavyam, which the members source from local farmers in the region. “Our products also help ward away mosquitoes and prevent the house from dampness, which is common during monsoon. This also coincides with Deepavali demand,” said R. Rathinamala, a member of the group.

While the SHGs are currently selling their products to wholesale distributors and retailers, the District Administration is planning to provide an online platform for them to sell directly to end consumers. “An online platform will help the groups gain greater control over pricing and widen their distribution circuit,” an official from the National Rural Livelihood Mission department at the District Collectorate said.

