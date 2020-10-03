Demand to reintroduce two-way traffic system on Mettur Road

Motorists, traders and the public want the district police to reintroduce two-way traffic system on Mettur Road as the increase in vehicle flow on Nachiappa Street is causing inconvenience to all.

The district police had in May this year introduced one-way traffic on the 750-m stretch of Mettur Road from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner to reduce congestion and help the 108 ambulances reach hospitals without delay. Police personnel were posted on Mettur Road to prevent vehicles, including two-wheelers, proceeding from Swastik Corner to GH Roundabout.

Motorists have to take Sathy Road, Nachiappa Road and Meenatchi Sundaranar Road to reach GH Roundabout and proceed towards their destination.

The system has not gone well with the motorists, who say that frequent traffic congestion on Nachiappa Street is causing hardship to the road users. “While the entire one-way stretch of Mettur Road is not used, the entire stretch of Nachiappa Street is busy throughout the day with vehicle movement,” says M. Santhosh, an employee at a private company. He says the one-way traffic system serves no purpose to anyone. “Instead, two-wheelers and cars can be allowed on the stretch,” he adds.

Residents of Chinnamuthu Street, Sampath Nagar, Municipal Colony and Edayankattu Valasu say that they are forced to take additional four km due to the one-way system. “Our house is just 500 m from Mettur Road. But, due to the system, I am forced to travel for four km more,” says Deivasigamani of Chinnamuthu Street.

Commercial establishments on both sides of Mettur Road claim that their business is affected much because of the one-way syatem. Also, hundreds of workshops, shops and other establishments present on small streets in the area want steps taken to reduce congestion on Nachiappa Street.

The residents of Nachiappa Street submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai urging the district police to reduce congestion on Nachiappa Street. They said that they were facing hardship due to frequent vehicle movement.